First Alert Forecast: Still mostly dry, but trades easing a little

Mostly dry conditions should prevail for the rest of the Kuhio Day holiday weekend.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trade wind conditions are expected for Sunday, but the winds will ease slightly and shift from the southeast late Sunday into Kuhio Day. Not much is expected in shower activity for the holiday weekend.

A First Alert for changes ahead: Forecast models are hinting at a humid and wet airmass that will bring the threat of heavy rain, mainly for the western islands, Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s still high uncertainty over the precise details, but be prepared for a chance of more showers and maybe thunderstorms midweek.

In surf, a long-period northwest swell will boost wave heights a little for north and west shores late Sunday and Monday. Surf for east shores will build a slightly due to the stronger trades upwind. The windier conditions also will keep a small craft advisory up for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

