Firefighters respond to house fire in Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a residence in Nanakuli Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the single-story residence near Farrington Highway around 2:40 a.m.

Officials said flames were coming from all sides of the building as crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

HFD says no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

This story will be updated.

