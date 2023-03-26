‘Everything is gone’: Family left devastated after flames destroy home in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A husband and wife are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home in Kalihi.

It happened on March 11 at 2:30 a.m. on Kanoelani Road.

It was the neighbor’s house that caught on fire first, but the flames spread to the Tisalona’s home next door.

“It’s like I need to forget all of this because it’s so heartbreaking, you can’t even imagine anybody going through something like this,” said Jeanie Tisalona.

Jeanie and her husband Francis are grateful no one was injured — but need help rebuilding.

“Finding a place is even harder because we’re not young, we’re both seniors and I was going to retire soon but I have no idea really how everything’s gonna go at this point,” said Jeanie Tisalona.

