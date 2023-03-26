Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Everything is gone’: Family left devastated after flames destroy home in Kalihi

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A husband and wife are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home in Kalihi.

It happened on March 11 at 2:30 a.m. on Kanoelani Road.

It was the neighbor’s house that caught on fire first, but the flames spread to the Tisalona’s home next door.

“It’s like I need to forget all of this because it’s so heartbreaking, you can’t even imagine anybody going through something like this,” said Jeanie Tisalona.

Jeanie and her husband Francis are grateful no one was injured — but need help rebuilding.

“Finding a place is even harder because we’re not young, we’re both seniors and I was going to retire soon but I have no idea really how everything’s gonna go at this point,” said Jeanie Tisalona.

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Case of deadly fungus confirmed in Hawaii amid concern of rapid spread in US
Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick is drawing widespread criticism for comments he made on a...
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGBTQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
The new movie “20 Minutes" will hit select theaters across Oahu starting Friday.
New movie ‘20 Minutes,’ based on Hawaii’s false missile alert, to hit select theaters
An Omaha man is facing a felony charge of animal neglect after the Nebraska Humane Society was...
Owner charged with felony neglect after asking animal control to euthanize his dog
Police are looking for this man in connection with a violent attempted kidnapping at a city bus...
Suspect wanted in connection with violent attempted kidnapping at bus stop

Latest News

With so much of our lives and information online, scammers and hackers are becoming a lot more...
Business owner’s life upended by major ransomware attack
Hawaiian Airlines purchases 50M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel
Hawaiian Airlines pledges to purchase 50M gallons of sustainable fuel made from corn
We asked, you answered, the BEST loco moco in Hawaii
We asked, you answered: The 12 best places to get a loco moco in Hawaii
HFD investigating after fire breaks out in Kalihi
HFD investigating after fire breaks out at a home in Kalihi