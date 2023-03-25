Tributes
HFD investigating after fire breaks out at a home in Kalihi

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a residence in Kalihi Friday night.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at a residence in Kalihi Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the single-story residence on Iao Lane just after 10 p.m.

Officials said flames were coming from all sides of the building as crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes.

HFD says no one was inside the unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported..

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

This story will be updated.

