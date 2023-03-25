Community meeting planned to discuss rockfall dangers in Palolo Valley

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A community meeting is scheduled for Saturday to discuss rockfall dangers in Palolo Valley.

The event will be held at Ali’iolani Elementary School, starting at 10 a.m.

Landowner and developer Peter Savio is inviting residents to speak with a construction expert and a geologist.

Savio’s team began work earlier this month after a boulder crashed through a home in January.

