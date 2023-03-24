Woman seriously injured after truck flips over on its side in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after her truck flipped over on its side in Hawaii Kai Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wailua Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the woman trapped in the vehicle.

The Emergency Medical Services said she was taken to a hospital in serious condition but couldn’t provide any additional details.

Waialua Street was closed down but it has since reopened.

No word yet on what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

