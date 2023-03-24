Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman seriously injured after truck flips over on its side in Hawaii Kai

Honolulu police lights
Honolulu police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after her truck flipped over on its side in Hawaii Kai Thursday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responded around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wailua Street and Hawaii Kai Drive.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to rescue the woman trapped in the vehicle.

The Emergency Medical Services said she was taken to a hospital in serious condition but couldn’t provide any additional details.

Waialua Street was closed down but it has since reopened.

No word yet on what caused the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Police investigating after man found near Punchbowl intersection with suspicious injuries
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible today, drier conditions due over the weekend
Sunrise News Roundup (March 24, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (March 24, 2023)