Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Police investigating after man found near Punchbowl intersection with suspicious injuries

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Biden: US will ‘forcefully’ protect personnel in Syria
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
LIVE: Biden, Trudeau hold news conference
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Teenager found safe in Central Texas following Amber Alert