Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect wanted in connection with violent attempted kidnapping at bus stop

Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with a violent attempted kidnapping last month at a city bus stop.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with a violent attempted kidnapping last month at a city bus stop.

The incident happened on March 20 about 7 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting at a stop near Haloa Drive and Kukila Street in Halawa when a suspect came up behind her and hit her on the head.

The suspect then tried to grab her, but she was able to get away.

Authorities did not say how badly the victim was hurt.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Police investigating after man found near Punchbowl intersection with suspicious injuries

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Case of deadly fungus confirmed in Hawaii amid concern of rapid spread in US
Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick is drawing widespread criticism for comments he made on a...
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGBTQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Fallout continues for lawmaker who questioned LGBTQ flags in school
Fallout continues for lawmaker who questioned LGBTQ flags in school