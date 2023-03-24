Suspect wanted in connection with violent attempted kidnapping at bus stop

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with a violent attempted kidnapping last month at a city bus stop.

The incident happened on March 20 about 7 p.m.

Police said the victim was sitting at a stop near Haloa Drive and Kukila Street in Halawa when a suspect came up behind her and hit her on the head.

The suspect then tried to grab her, but she was able to get away.

Authorities did not say how badly the victim was hurt.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.