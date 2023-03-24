State traffic safety fair aims to help new teen drivers, ease anxiety in parents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Getting a driver’s license is one of the most important milestones for high school students.

But that can also be the source of a lot of anxiety and concern for parents.

A free event at Aloha Stadium this Saturday could help to ease some of that worry.

Hawaii’s Department of Education is teaming up with DTRIC Insurance and Par Hawaii to hold its annual Traffic Safety Fair.

It’s the first time the event has happened in four years due to pandemic cancellations.

Don Coloma is a Department of Education driving instructor and he says the event is a must for new teen drivers and parents who want to make sure their kids are safe.

”High school drivers with an instructional permit or provisional driver’s licenses accompanied by a parent will be able to participate in Operation Driver Excellence, consisting of four obstacle courses that will put their safe driving skills to the test,” said Coloma.

This year’s traffic safety fair will be dedicated to the memory of McKinley High School student Sara Yara who was fatally struck Feb. 15 by a hit-and-run driver while in a crosswalk on her way to school.

Guest speakers at the HIDOE Traffic Safety Fair include:

9:20 a.m.: HPD Sgt. Nathan O’Sullivan of the Honolulu Traffic Division will speak on traffic safety practices for teen drivers and parents.

10:10 a.m: Kerrie Warne, founder of nonprofit organization TyREDD (Tyler Raising Education for Drowsy Driving), whose mission is to raise awareness about the dangers of sleep deprivation and driving while tired to those of all ages. Warne lost her son Tyler as a result of a drowsy driving accident.

11 a.m.: Theresa Paulette, victim services specialist with MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Hawaii, will share about the loss of her 15-year-old son who was riding his moped four blocks from home in Kaneohe to a driver with multiple DUI arrests.

Noon: Jim Warneck, retired HPD detective and now a senior claims examiner at DTRIC Insurance and Candace Montgomery and HIDOE driver education instructor, will detail steps to take if you are in a crash.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information about the DOE Traffic Safety Fair, click here.

