Scam has fake FBI agents ‘spoofing’ state attorney general’s phone number

Scammers can appear to be calling from a legitimate number in what's known as "spoofing."
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:55 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General is warning of scammers pretending to be from real government agencies in an effort to obtain money.

In what’s called “spoofing,” scammers are using the state Department of Attorney General’s phone number — (808) 586-1282 — and claiming to be FBI agents.

Officials said the callers are telling residents that they owe unpaid fines and must make payments in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency, or they will be arrested.

The Attorney General said law enforcement agencies will never call residents demanding them to transmit money — in any form.

Anyone who has received this call should contact the Attorney General’s investigations division at (808) 586-1240.

