Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
A 57-year-old Hilo woman was cited Thursday after authorities say she removed a nene gosling...
Woman cited for snatching nene gosling from Hawaii Island park
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm vows to get tougher on repeat speeders, DUI and unlicensed driving.
After spate of tragedies on the roads, city prosecutor pushes for jail time in more traffic cases
Four Honolulu police officers facing felony charges in connection with a Makaha car crash made...
Four HPD officers plead not guilty in connection to Makaha crash that left 6 injured