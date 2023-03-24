Police believe man in his 60s found dead in Punchbowl neighborhood may have been murdered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a man found dead near a busy Punchbowl intersection may have been murdered ― and they’re asking for any witnesses and those who knew him to come forward.

David Dodd’s body was discovered one week ago Thursday just above the H-1 Freeway near Captain Cook Avenue and Emerson Street.

Law enforcement sources say a man out walking about 6 a.m. saw the 61-year-old’s body behind a guardrail in an overgrown strip of grass no more than a couple feet wide.

Police confirm Dodd had suspicious injuries to his head.

“What is he doing in that area? How did he sustain those injuries?” said HPD Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

David Dodd (Honolulu Police Department)

Investigators also want to know what happened to Dodd’s bike.

An HPD memo obtained by HNN shows a grainy photograph of the victim in the area just a few hours before Dodd’s body was found. In the photo, Dodd has a green and white bicycle.

Residents and people who frequent the neighborhood say the area has really gone downhill in recent decades.

They add they no longer feel safe.

“Come back here at night, you going to see all kinds of activity. They have a lot of drug addicts. They used to sell drugs right here in this parking lot,” said one resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

He said he has family members who live in a highrise that overlooks the scene.

He called what happened tragic, but not surprising.

“There’s been a lot of problems,” he said. “As far as being shocked about it. (I’m) not really.”

Late Thursday afternoon, HPD confirmed the case is still classified as an unattended death.

“I would imagine sometime in the near future it will probably be reclassified,” Kim said.

In the meantime, investigators want to talk to anyone who knew Dodd.

“If you know anything about his history ― where his hangouts are, any of his associates, friends, family, maybe you know someone he had bad history with ― let us know. Call Honolulu Crimestoppers,” Kim said.

The CrimeStoppers hotline is 955-8300. You can also submit a tip online.

