Man stabbed wife to death during Bible study, police say

A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during bible study. (WCCO, FAMILY PHOTOS, RAMSEY COUNTY JAIL, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:29 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - Corinna Woodhull had overcome addiction and depression, but she could not survive domestic violence.

According to court documents, the 41-year-old and her husband, Robert Castillo, were sitting together at a weekly Bible study on Tuesday.

Witnesses told investigators the two did have marital problems, but it seemed they were getting along.

They then described Castillo whispering something to Woodhull.

He reacted by pulling out a knife and stabbing her, witnesses told investigators.

The Ramsey Count Attorney’s Office says Castillo is charged with second-degree murder.

Woodhull is survived by her five children, but she also leaves behind a community of recovering addicts who described her as an inspiration and a beacon of hope.

“It hurts to sit here and talk about her not being here,” says Phil Tyler.

Tyler is the founder of Against All Odds Ministries, a group he says was made better because of Woodhull’s enthusiastic attendance.

“It’s powerful. It takes courage to get out of our comfort zone sometimes, and I always tell people your story can change people’s life. And Corinna treated people with love and encouragement and was a beacon of hope for people,” Tyler describes.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

