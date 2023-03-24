Lawmaker’s post about LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick recently paid a visit to Ewa Makai Middle school, something that public officials often do.

What was less usual — and what’s drawing broad criticism — is a video he posted on his Instagram page about that visit.

“I want to give a shout-out to all the staff and faculty at Ewa Makai Middle School,” Pierick says in the video. “They’re doing an amazing job.”

Pierick (R-Royal Kunia, Village Park, Honouliuli, Hoopili) went on to praise school Principal Kim Sanders.

And then he pointed out something that caught his attention.

“There’s one object I want to point out, and that is the LGTBQ flag outside of her office, and in different office spaces around the school,” Pierick says in the video.

“Well, what does that flag actually represent?”

Pierick questioned whether the flag, representing gays, lesbians, transgenders and others, is appropriate at a public school.

“Are these the kinds of concepts and lifestyles we want to be conveying to our middle school students?,” he asks.

The backlash to the video has been resounding.

The public school teachers union said schools must be inclusive, especially for LGTBQ students.

“These students are some of our most vulnerable students, and we want to make sure that these students are willing to come in to our classrooms, to our schools, and they don’t feel that they’re being pushed out,” said Osa Tui, Jr., president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

Fifteen state representatives have also filed a letter of complaint with the state House’s chief clerk, claiming the video may have broken state laws, and harasses students and faculty.

“Not only are their rights of expression regarding gender identity protected, but defended by your local governments and by your school administrators,” said state Rep. Sonny Ganaden (D-Kalihi), one of the writers of the letter.

“What Rep. Pierick did was unacceptable,” he added.

Pierick defended the post, saying, “I do believe that the parents should have a role in the upbringing of their children, and they should be contacting their teachers and their principals when a curriculum is presented, or symbols are introduced into schools so that it’s a hui, that it’s a conversation where everyone’s involved.”

In a statement, Sanders said, “Fostering a sense of inclusiveness leads to successful student outcomes. I’m so appreciative of the outpouring support from our community members who have reached out with positive calls and emails.”

Pierick remains firm in his stand.

“I believe based on the First Amendment everybody has a voice, and we should come to the table expressing our various perspectives and voices,” he said.

