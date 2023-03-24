Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii student honored with NASA award for her academic ‘perseverance’

Maryknoll School 8th Grader Maya Kimura wins NASA award
Maryknoll School 8th Grader Maya Kimura wins NASA award(Courtesy: Maryknoll School)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:36 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to Maryknoll school 8th grader Maya Kimura!

She’s one of 11 U.S. students recognized by NASA with the “You’ve Got Perseverance” Award.

It’s a tie-in to the Mars Perseverance rover.

Maya and others got to ask questions to mission control and got a special message sent directly from the Mars rover.

The award recognizes students across the nation who have demonstrated perseverance in their academic pursuits, that nothing will deter them from their educational journey.

Last year, Maya also led a STEM workshop with her brother, Ethan, who will graduate from Maryknoll this year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Defining Courage, the journey of WWII Nisei Soldiers, performance at Hawaii Theater on Mar. 18...
Hawaii Theatre to present immersive show honoring nisei vets who served in WWII
A state lawmaker's post about LGTBQ flags at a public middle school draws a strong response.
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGBTQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Hawaii’s Department of Education is teaming up with DTRIC Insurance and Par Hawaii to hold its...
State traffic safety fair aims to help new teen drivers, ease anxiety in parents