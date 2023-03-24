Hawaii student honored with NASA award for her academic ‘perseverance’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations to Maryknoll school 8th grader Maya Kimura!

She’s one of 11 U.S. students recognized by NASA with the “You’ve Got Perseverance” Award.

It’s a tie-in to the Mars Perseverance rover.

Maya and others got to ask questions to mission control and got a special message sent directly from the Mars rover.

The award recognizes students across the nation who have demonstrated perseverance in their academic pursuits, that nothing will deter them from their educational journey.

Last year, Maya also led a STEM workshop with her brother, Ethan, who will graduate from Maryknoll this year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.