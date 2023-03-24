Grand jury indicts man accused of fatally beating his girlfriend’s landlord

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 23-year-old suspect accused of beating his girlfriend’s landlord to death was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday.

Officials said Kendall Gray allegedly killed 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto at an apartment building in the Ala Moana area on March 19.

The city’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said the incident happened after a court ordered Gray to vacate an apartment on Sheridan Street.

In a release, the department said Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife inside the building and stomped on his head and chest multiple times while he lay on the floor.

Officials said Gray then allegedly dragged Matsumoto onto the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested about four hours later less than a quarter mile away of the incident.

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm commended the cooperation of witnesses and Honolulu police for his quick arrest.

“This brutal attack on a senior citizen warrants a strong response. We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Alm said.

