Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Grand jury indicts man accused of fatally beating his girlfriend’s landlord

Officials said Kendall Gray allegedly killed 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto at an Ala Moana area...
Officials said Kendall Gray allegedly killed 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto at an Ala Moana area apartment building on March 19.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 23-year-old suspect accused of beating his girlfriend’s landlord to death was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday.

Officials said Kendall Gray allegedly killed 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto at an apartment building in the Ala Moana area on March 19.

The city’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said the incident happened after a court ordered Gray to vacate an apartment on Sheridan Street.

In a release, the department said Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife inside the building and stomped on his head and chest multiple times while he lay on the floor.

Officials said Gray then allegedly dragged Matsumoto onto the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested about four hours later less than a quarter mile away of the incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm commended the cooperation of witnesses and Honolulu police for his quick arrest.

“This brutal attack on a senior citizen warrants a strong response. We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Alm said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Police investigating after man found near Punchbowl intersection with suspicious injuries

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Case of deadly fungus confirmed in Hawaii amid concern of rapid spread in US
Freshman state Rep. Elijah Pierick is drawing widespread criticism for comments he made on a...
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGBTQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Police are looking for this man in connection with a violent attempted kidnapping at a city bus...
Suspect wanted in connection with violent attempted kidnapping at bus stop