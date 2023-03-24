Tributes
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies

A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy cookies. (Source: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - It’s Girl Scout cookie season and one enterprising scout in Alaska has built her own cookie drive-thru.

“Hi, my name is Kaela and I’m a Girl Scout and I’m selling cookies,” Kaela Malchoff said.

And customers seem to be loving the idea.

“I came by and got myself four boxes of cookies,” shared one customer.

Malchoff’s mother said it took her 17-year-old daughter about 3.5 years to get the booth to where it is today.

“My mom, younger sister, and younger brother are helping me in the booth too,” Malchoff said.

Customers said the cookie creation cart has all the ingredients for success.

“It’s great marketing skills, the booth is very attractive and colorful,” another customer said.

Malchoff said she was thinking of a coffee drive-thru when she brought her own kiosk to life.

“It’s very convenient for them just to drive up and get their cookies,” she said.

Malchoff’s mother said she is very proud of what her daughter has created.

Through the end of March, Kaela expects to sell 5,000 boxes of cookies.

