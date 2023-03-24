First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible today, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and humid conditions will prevail through Friday as a trough stalls and weakens over the area. The light winds may allow a few heavy showers or thunderstorms to develop over the islands Friday afternoon. Light to moderate trade winds will bring increasingly settled weather Saturday, with just a few windward showers expected. Winds will veer to the southeast Sunday and Monday as a mostly dry weather regime prevails. A front is expected to move over the islands Tuesday into Thursday, bringing the potential for southerly winds and increased shower coverage and intensity.

A mix of small medium period northwest swells will keep some small surf rolling into north and west facing shores through Saturday. A small longer period northwest swell will build on Sunday. A slight boost to east shores is expected over the weekend.

