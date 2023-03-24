First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible today, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and humid conditions will prevail through Friday as a trough stalls and weakens over the area.

The light winds may allow a few heavy showers or thunderstorms to develop over the islands Friday afternoon. Light to moderate trade winds will bring increasingly settled weather Saturday, with just a few windward showers expected.

Winds will veer to the southeast Sunday and Monday as a mostly dry weather regime prevails.

A front is expected to move over the islands Tuesday into Thursday, bringing the potential for southerly winds and increased shower coverage and intensity.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A mix of small medium period northwest swells will keep some small surf rolling into north and west facing shores through Saturday.

A small longer period northwest swell will build on Sunday. A slight boost to east shores is expected over the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.