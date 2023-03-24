Find the prom dress of your dreams (for free) at this Oahu boutique event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prom season is upon us and sometimes finding the perfect dress can be difficult, not to mention expensive. But The Bella Project is partnering with YWCA Oahu to change that.

The partnership presents “Bella Boutique” — an event which aims to break down financial barriers for young girls so they can participate in formal school events by providing them with dresses free of charge.

There will be new and gently used dresses available along with shoes, accessories and even makeup.

Organizers say public, private, charter, home-school students are all welcome.

All you need is a valid and current school ID or documentation on school letterhead and pre-registration is required.

The event is being held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Laniakea Fuller Hall.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.