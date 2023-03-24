Tributes
Find the prom dress of your dreams (for free) at this Oahu boutique event

YWCA and The Bella Project presents “Bella Boutique” which aims to break down financial...
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prom season is upon us and sometimes finding the perfect dress can be difficult, not to mention expensive. But The Bella Project is partnering with YWCA Oahu to change that.

The partnership presents “Bella Boutique” — an event which aims to break down financial barriers for young girls so they can participate in formal school events by providing them with dresses free of charge.

There will be new and gently used dresses available along with shoes, accessories and even makeup.

Organizers say public, private, charter, home-school students are all welcome.

All you need is a valid and current school ID or documentation on school letterhead and pre-registration is required.

The event is being held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YWCA Laniakea Fuller Hall.

For more information or to register for the event, click here.

