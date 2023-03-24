Episode 154: How to overcome fear of failure and follow your dreams
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What do you do when you’re at a crossroads in life?
How do you determine which path to take?
For Brooke Kane, it meant getting over the fear of failure and the unknown, and taking a huge risk in giving up a long-time successful job to go after her dream career.
