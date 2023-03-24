Archery range to reopen at Oahu shooting complex following lead investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The archery range at the Koko Head Shooting Complex is set to reopen Friday at noon.

The facility has been closed since last September as Hawaii News Now reported on potential lead contamination in range employees.

The archery range will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from sunrise to sunset.

Officials said several improvements and renovations have been made during the months-long closure, however the shooting range remains closed at this time.

The parks department said the pistol and rifle ranges will reopen next month with new protective measures in place.

