Annual parade honoring Prince Kuhio shifts to Kapolei

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time ever, the annual Prince Kuhio Day parade will take place in Kapolei.

The parade will begin on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Kapolei Hale, through Kapolei Parkway and end at Ka Makana Alii, where the hoolaulea will take place until 8 p.m.

The annual event, which used to be held in Waikiki, honors the life and legacy of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, who worked constantly for the rights of the native people of Hawaii.

The parade will feature pau riders, floats, decorated cars and other vehicles, high school marching bands, community based organizations and more. Another highlight of this year’s parade is that ‘Olelo Hawaii will be used exclusively at the stand fronting Kapolei High School.

The hoolaulea will feature food, music and local vendors.

According to the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kapolei is a fitting location to host the parade since it is home to the largest concentration of Hawaiian homesteads in Hawaii.

Prince Kuhio is credited for his part in the creation of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920.

