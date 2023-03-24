Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

An 8-year-old Kona basketball player to compete with the best ballers in the country

Khalil Tolbert loves basketball and this summer the Big Island native will have even bigger...
Khalil Tolbert loves basketball and this summer the Big Island native will have even bigger appreciation for the game.(Michael Tolbert)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Khalil Tolbert loves basketball and this summer the Big Island native will have even bigger appreciation for the game.

“I’m most excited to learn from my new coaches and meet my new teammates.” Tolbert told Hawaii News Now.

Tolbert got an invitation to join T3am Tooki3, a travel team out of Knoxville, Tennessee, after the coaches saw highlights of the Konawaena Elementary student draining three pointers and racing down the floor on fast breaks.

“they welcomed him with open arms, which is all we could ask for.” Khalil’s dad Michael said. “He needs to see that other level in talent and really just push himself to grow as well, so this is a great opportunity and we’re just thankful as a family for it.”

Khalil is set to head to Knoxville in April to join the team, he will then spend the summer traveling to different states to face off with the best of the best.

“I’m excited because I haven’t really been to all any of the places and I really want want to explore everywhere.” So it’s going to be a great time and a fun adventure playing in tournaments with my teammates and coaches.”

It’s a proud moment for Khalil’s family, seeing their son get this opportunity at such a young age and for Khalil to represent his Kona community.

“It means everything to me to represent where I was born and raised.” Tolbert said. “I want to be an example of of what a local kid can do.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Khalil on his journey, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest

Latest News

Hawaii Baseball
Rainbow Warriors baseball returns to Manoa for three-game series against Tulane
Hawaii Baseball
A Maryknoll graduate is starting to make waves for the UH baseball team
Guy's Breaking News: Australian surfer Owen Wright retires from Championship Tour
Guy's Breaking News: Australian surfer Owen Wright retires from Championship Tour
Player complaints about former University of Hawaii football Coach Todd Graham were handled...
Consultant says UH handled complaints against ex-football coach swiftly