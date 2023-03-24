An 8-year-old Kona basketball player to compete with the best ballers in the country

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Khalil Tolbert loves basketball and this summer the Big Island native will have even bigger appreciation for the game.

“I’m most excited to learn from my new coaches and meet my new teammates.” Tolbert told Hawaii News Now.

Tolbert got an invitation to join T3am Tooki3, a travel team out of Knoxville, Tennessee, after the coaches saw highlights of the Konawaena Elementary student draining three pointers and racing down the floor on fast breaks.

“they welcomed him with open arms, which is all we could ask for.” Khalil’s dad Michael said. “He needs to see that other level in talent and really just push himself to grow as well, so this is a great opportunity and we’re just thankful as a family for it.”

Khalil is set to head to Knoxville in April to join the team, he will then spend the summer traveling to different states to face off with the best of the best.

“I’m excited because I haven’t really been to all any of the places and I really want want to explore everywhere.” So it’s going to be a great time and a fun adventure playing in tournaments with my teammates and coaches.”

It’s a proud moment for Khalil’s family, seeing their son get this opportunity at such a young age and for Khalil to represent his Kona community.

“It means everything to me to represent where I was born and raised.” Tolbert said. “I want to be an example of of what a local kid can do.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Khalil on his journey, click here.

