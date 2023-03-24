Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
A 57-year-old Hilo woman was cited Thursday after authorities say she removed a nene gosling...
Woman cited for snatching nene gosling from Hawaii Island park
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm vows to get tougher on repeat speeders, DUI and unlicensed driving.
After spate of tragedies on the roads, city prosecutor pushes for jail time in more traffic cases
Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food.
Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver
Four Honolulu police officers facing felony charges in connection with a Makaha car crash made...
Four HPD officers plead not guilty in connection to Makaha crash that left 6 injured