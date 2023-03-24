Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 Ohio Men Sentenced to Prison for Storming of Capitol on January 6th

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two men from Ohio were sentenced to prison on Thursday for storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection.

During the sentencing in the Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court, Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced Adam Miller and Devin Steiner to 30 days in prison each. They were also ordered to serve three years probation, and payment of a $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Both men plead guilty back in December to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Miller and Steiner were brothers-in-law who drove from Ohio to Washington on the morning of January 6th. They attended the stop the steal rally and then stormed the Capitol building. Both were captured on video entering the building, paraded around for 30 minutes before leaving. The memorandum said the two men then went back inside after learning that a rioter was shot by Capitol Police. A few minutes later, they were directed out.

Both Miller and Steiner expressed regret for their actions on January 6th during the hearing.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state

Latest News

Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Lawmaker’s post questioning LGTBQ flags at Hawaii school draws backlash
Hawaii’s Department of Education is teaming up with DTRIC Insurance and Par Hawaii to hold its...
State traffic safety fair aims to help new teen drivers, ease anxiety in parents
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office at...
LIVE: Biden addresses Canadian Parliament after talks with Trudeau
Keʻeaumoku Complete Streets second community meeting
Public input sought on proposed changes to busy Honolulu thoroughfare
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Michigan 1st state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law