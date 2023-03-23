Woman, 38, arrested in connection to apparent shooting in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an apparent shooting in West Oahu on Wednesday, officials said.

Honolulu police said the suspect was taken into custody near the scene a couple hours after the incident.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. along Farrington Highway near Hakimo Road.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a man in his 40s, for an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

An attempted murder charge is pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

