WATCH: Take a tour of Hokulea as crew members prepare for 4-year Pacific voyage

Vance Kaleohano Kahahawai Farrant, 24, has been sailing with the Polynesian Voyaging Society for three years and still has to pinch himself when he hops onboard
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea is a marvel to behold.

Vance Kaleohano Kahahawai Farrant, 24, has been sailing with the Polynesian Voyaging Society for three years and still has to pinch himself when he hops onboard.

“This is our steering sweep ‘Kawainui’ named after Herb Kawainui Kane, one of the founders of Hokulea,” Farrant said, during a recent tour.

Hokulea, Hikianalia to embark on 4-year journey circumnavigating the Pacific

Hokulea’s crew is preparing for a four-year journey around the Pacific that will launch from Alaska in June.

Farrant clearly enjoys sharing Hokule’a’s story.

That seed perhaps planted when he was a Kamehameha fifth grader more than a decade ago, getting a tour from now Hokule’a captain Lehua Kalama.

“We are going to be influencing lives of others. We are looking toward the even younger navigators and sailors who are coming after us and how do we honor that,” he said.

