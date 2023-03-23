Tributes
Voluntary recall issued for several Asian sauces sold in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health officials are warning the public about a voluntary recall for several Asian sauces sold in Hawaii.

The products are sold under the “Kagome” brand and include its “Worcester Sauce,” “Chuno Sauce” and “Take Out Tonkatsu” sauces.

The state Department of Health said the products contain soy, which is not declared on the label, posing an allergy risk. Consumers can return the products to their place of purchase for a refund.

These products were distributed in Hawaii, mainly through restaurants and some retail stores until March 16.

  • “Kagome Worcester Sauce” is in a 60 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 7676451130, and lot code 2024.5.26 or before this date.
  • “Kagome Chuno Sauce” is in a 10 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 76764423003, and lot code 2024.4.28 or before this date.
  • “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce” is in an 8 g. plastic bag, with UPC code 072546242749, and lot code 2023.7.29 or before this date.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue.

