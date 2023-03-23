TRAFFIC ALERT: Lighting improvement work to close H-1′s Ulune Street on-ramp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The H-1 Freeway’s Ulune Street westbound on-ramp on Oahu will be completely closed on Monday, April 3 through Friday, April 7 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the closure is needed for crews to work on lighting improvements at the on-ramp.

Honolulu police will be on site to help with traffic control and to enforce safety protocols.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternative routes, and electronic message boards will be posted in the general area leading to the closure to inform the public. Click here for complete details on alternative routes.

H1 Freeway's Ulune Street westbound closure (Hawaiian Electric)

