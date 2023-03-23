TRAFFIC ALERT: HECO work to shut down Sheridan Street in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with Hawaiian Electric will replace a pole-mounted transformer on Sheridan Street in Honolulu on Monday.

This will force the closure of the right southbound lane on Sheridan between Elm and Rycroft streets and the northbound contraflow lane from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Street parking on both sides of Sheridan behind McDonald’s and the HMSA building will be restricted. However, driveways into area businesses will not be affected.

HECO safety measures will be in place to include traffic cones, and signs informing motorists.

Honolulu police and flagmen will also be on hand for traffic control and to direct motorist to the remaining contraflow lane that will remain open.

