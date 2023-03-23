Tributes
Thunderstorms trigger flood advisory for Oahu

Radar shows a large area of thunderstorms over leeward Oahu.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:37 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for the island of Oahu until 3:45 a.m. due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said an area of downpours accompanied by lightning was moving over Oahu from the south.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Several Nanakuli residents also reported hail at about midnight. Some photos sent in showed hail as large as the diameter of a quarter.

Flashes of lightning were also visible from several parts of the island.

The rain will cause minor flooding on roadways, in poor drainage areas and streams.

The flood advisory may be extended if the heavy rain persists.

This story will be updated.

