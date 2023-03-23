This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer who was born in Hilo plans to invest up to $30 million to restore a 152-room Country Club Condominium Hotel on Banyan Drive.

The proposal with developer Peter Savio goes to a vote Friday before the state Land Board, which owns the hotel.

“The plan is to take the property, basically completely gut it, and then rebuild all of the interiors. We’re only going to keep the exterior structural components of the building,” said Savio.

“It’s going to be a brand-new hotel.”

Savio said the renovation will cost between $20 million and $30 million and could create up to 200 jobs.

DLNR’s staff is recommending approval of Savio’s renovation plan at the state Land Board’s meeting.

Only one other bidder submitted a plan to renovate the hotel.

Savio is very familiar with the property, having once managed the nearby Uncle Billy’s hotel, which was partly damaged by fire last year and now lies abandoned in ruins.

He said restoring the Country Club Condominium will help revitalize Hilo Banyan Drive area, which has become a haven for the homeless.

“I’m born in Hilo, I’m a Hilo boy and I left when I was rather young. And I really want to go back and help the community,” he said.

