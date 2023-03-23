Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water wells that serve Leeward Oahu communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department announced Wednesday that so-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in Waipio Heights wells at levels that could pose potential long-term health risks.

The wells serve about 11,500 people in Leeward Oahu.

The state said it tested the wells for multiple toxic PFAS chemicals.

In a news release Wednesday, officials stressed there is no short-term risk associated with drinking the water.

EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

But based on new guidance from the EPA, the detection levels “could indicate a potential health risk over a lifetime.”

The state suggested installing a home filtration system to reduce risk.

For details on the levels of PFAS found in the Waipio Heights wells, click here.

PFAS have been used extensively in consumer products, especially those designed to be waterproof or stain-resistant, and are also in firefighting foam. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break up over time.

The chemicals have been increasingly linked to long-term health problems, including cancer.

And earlier this month, the EPA announced new efforts to limit the amount of “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.