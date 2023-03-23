Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water wells that serve Leeward Oahu communities

The state Health Department announced Wednesday that so-called “forever chemicals” have been...
The state Health Department announced Wednesday that so-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in Waipio Heights wells at levels that could pose potential long-term health risks.(WNEM)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department announced Wednesday that so-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in Waipio Heights wells at levels that could pose potential long-term health risks.

The wells serve about 11,500 people in Leeward Oahu.

The state said it tested the wells for multiple toxic PFAS chemicals.

In a news release Wednesday, officials stressed there is no short-term risk associated with drinking the water.

EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

But based on new guidance from the EPA, the detection levels “could indicate a potential health risk over a lifetime.”

The state suggested installing a home filtration system to reduce risk.

For details on the levels of PFAS found in the Waipio Heights wells, click here.

PFAS have been used extensively in consumer products, especially those designed to be waterproof or stain-resistant, and are also in firefighting foam. They’re called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break up over time.

The chemicals have been increasingly linked to long-term health problems, including cancer.

And earlier this month, the EPA announced new efforts to limit the amount of “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world would need to slash nearly...
PODCAST: UN report highlights ‘urgency’ in adapting Hawaii’s climate action plan
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2022/09/20/officials-it-could-take-months-determine-what-sparked-de...
Probe determines oxygen cylinder was source of deadly ambulance fire, but cause remains unknown
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Magnum PI’ stunt sequence to impact Downtown traffic