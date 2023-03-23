Rainbow Warriors baseball returns to Manoa for three-game series against Tulane

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team is back at Les Murakami Stadium this weekend for a three-game series against Tulane.

Its the Green Wave versus the Green and Orange as the Rainbow Warriors welcome their visitors from the South to Manoa.

Hawaii is coming off of a series win over Cal Poly last weekend on the road to open Big West Conference play.

It was Hawaii’s first series victory over the Mustangs since joining the BWC in 2013, thanks to the plate performances of Kyson Donahue and Ben Zeigler Namoa.

For Tulane, they’re off to a rocky start, sitting at 5-15 on the year, but they are coming off of a series win over Columbia.

“They bring in a sort of grit, they have this weird, weird fight to them.” UH pitcher Randy Abshier told reporters. “They never give up, like, no matter if the game is like, 10-0, 1-0, whatever.”

“It’s the same ball club the whole way through. I think they’re going to push us a little bit.”

Game one of the series is set for Friday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

