Public invited to virtual community meeting for Keeaumoku street project

Keʻeaumoku Complete Streets second community meeting
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is invited to a virtual community meeting on Thursday on making Keeaumoku’s roads and sidewalks safer.

Organizers of the “Complete Streets” project will present ideas including protected bike lanes, traffic calming measures and pedestrian crossing improvements.

This is especially relevant in the wake of the death of a McKinley High student who was killed while walking to school in February.

The City is asking for the public’s assistance in getting the word out to those who live, work, play and travel along the corridor.

The key thoroughfare connects the Makiki neighborhood with the urban Ala Moana district.

It will be last community meeting before the plans move into the detailed design phase.

It’s set to start at 6 p.m., via Zoom. To register for the meeting, click here.

For more information on the Keʻeaumoku Complete Streets project, click here.

