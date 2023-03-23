Police arrest, charge suspect accused of attacking man with machete in Kalihi
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested and charged Wednesday a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with a machete in the Kalihi area.
Police said 23-year-old Jermick Unegi has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.
The alleged attack happened last Thursday around 11 p.m. on North King Street.
Police believe the Unegi robbed a 37-year-old male victim and struck him with the weapon.
The victim is expected to survive.
Unegi’s bail has been set at $500,000.
