Police arrest, charge suspect accused of attacking man with machete in Kalihi

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested and charged Wednesday a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with a machete in the Kalihi area.

Police said 23-year-old Jermick Unegi has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.

The alleged attack happened last Thursday around 11 p.m. on North King Street.

Police believe the Unegi robbed a 37-year-old male victim and struck him with the weapon.

The victim is expected to survive.

Unegi’s bail has been set at $500,000.

