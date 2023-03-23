Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: UN report highlights ‘urgency’ in adapting Hawaii’s climate action plan

The United Nations released a new report Monday, offering new data on what could happen if and when the earth continues to see a rise in temperature.
By Emily Cristobal
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United Nations is giving out a stark warning about climate change after the release of a report detailing what could happen if and when the Earth continues to see a rise in temperature.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world needs to slash nearly two-thirds of carbon pollution by 2035 to avoid the worst of climate change — from severe storms, drought and other environmental impacts.

In addition, the United Nations chief called for an end to new fossil fuel exploration and for rich countries to quit coal, oil and gas by 2040.

While the impacts of climate change affect us all, to further understand what this report means for people living in Hawaii, Matthew Gonser, the chief and executive director of the city’s Resilience Office, joined HNN’s Repairing Earth podcast to break down this data.

“Maybe 1.5 degrees Celsius may not sound like a big deal, but if you added 1.5 degrees onto our normal, healthy internal temperature, we’d have a fever over 101,” Gonser said.

“So that 1.5 degrees is almost 3 degrees Fahrenheit and that can cause all sorts of impacts — changes from mauka to makai, heating of the ocean, impacting coral reefs, heating up the upper levels of our mountains, allowing more mosquitos and invasive species to climb higher impacting our native plants and animals.”

The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, and scientists are stressing a sense of urgency as we approach the global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), which was adopted as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Following the release of the report, Gonser said both the city and the state are working to adapt the current climate action plan to combat this ever-growing issue.

“This is not just a one and done plan, we are actually required to update the plan every five years recognizing where we are trying to go, but we need these near-term steps to assess, learn, course-correct and double down on the things that are needed to be done,” Gonser said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
Repairing Earth Podcast
PODCAST: UN report highlights 'urgency' in adapting Hawaii's climate action plans
HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
Episode 153: How STEM is developing the next generation of Hawaii innovators