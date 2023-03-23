Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Parents welcome newborn daughter after tragically losing 2 children in crash

Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.
Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.(Family picture via WAVE)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family in Kentucky has some happy news to share following the tragic loss of their two children.

WAVE reports that parents Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner welcomed their newborn daughter on Thursday. Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

In December 2020, the Kirchgessners were on vacation in Florida with their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor.

The family said they were playing a round of mini golf at a fun park when a truck driver veered off the road due to a seizure, crashed through a fence and struck their kids.

Addie and Baylor were killed in the crash. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in the case.

Turning their heartache into hope for others, the couple started a nonprofit named in honor of their children called the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The nonprofit helps give books to children.

Now, the Kirchgessners have welcomed a new form of hope into their lives.

Poppie is named after Lauren Kirchgessner’s grandfather, who passed away at Thanksgiving. Her middle name, Carolyn, was also Addie’s middle name.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest

Latest News

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO grilled by skeptical lawmakers on safety, content
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
Michael Mastin, an Ascension Parish government employee, has been terminated and arrested after...
GRAPHIC: Louisiana worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lighting improvement work to close H-1′s Ulune Street on-ramp
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis addresses reporters Thursday, March 23, 2023 in...
Police chief fires officer, releases video of shooting death in Virginia