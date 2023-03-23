A Maryknoll graduate is starting to make waves for the UH baseball team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slowly but surely, that’s the mentality of University of Hawaii outfielder Matthew Miura, who over the past couple of series has seen his role expand for the Rainbow Warriors — both in the field and at the plate.

Miura was a stand out for Maryknoll school in his 2022 senior season, earning first team All-ILH and Second-team All-State for his efforts.

The Honolulu native choosing to stay in the islands and play for the home team.

“I always wanted to come home and play for U H and to be honest, the season is running really fast.” Miura told reporters. “We’re already in the conference play at this point and those three preseason weeks went by extremely fast, especially since we’re on the road, so being back home this week is going to be a lot of fun.”

Now with the ‘Bows, Miura has slowly become a main stay in the line up as a designated hitter and outfielder.

Most recently, during their series with Cal Poly where he amassed three hits and a double with his break out game coming during their series with UConn where he got three runs.

“My main thing is I just want to help the team out, you know, a lot of guys in our lineup can do damage at any time.” Miura said. “So any way I can help them, especially the older guys who always are very consistent and reliable on the plate, so whatever I can do to help them out and help us win games is all I can do.”

Head coach Rich Hill calling him a beacon for other local kids, adding that he has raw talent with a lot of potential.

“We saw him working with a travel ball team at Ala Wai park and just jumped out at us.” Coach Hill said. “He’s a former football player and hasn’t played a lot of baseball, he’s just very talented, still learning the game.”

For Miura the motivation to refine his game is sitting right behind home plate.

“There’s so much fans here, It’s much more than I’ve ever played for, so kind of feeling the energy of how everyone wants to win, especially for Hawaii, since we’re our own State, It’s huge.” Miura said. “It’s everything playing in front of everybody, you really want to get it done, not just for yourself, but you want to get it done for the whole State.”

Keep and eye out for Miura this weekend as the ‘Bows take on Tulane.

