Long-awaited large wave pool to make grand opening this weekend in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-awaited water sports park is opening this weekend out in West Oahu.

Wai Kai Lagoon at Hoakalei Country club will open its doors to the public on Saturday.

Greg Champion is General Manager of Wai Kai says he and his team are excited to finally open after years of planning and anticipation.

”This development is the first of its kind in Hawaii, and is an active year-round destination that inspires locals and visitors to connect to the water, land and rich culture of Hawaii,” Champion said.

The nine-acre waterfront recreation and lifestyle venue includes the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave and the adjacent 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon for water sports.

It also features three restaurants, a multitude of event venues and unique retail.

The park opens at 7:00 a.m. with activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. and food and live music starting at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

