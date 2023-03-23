Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Launch debut of 3D-printed rocket ends in failure, no orbit

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D...
There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:01 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut Wednesday night, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 125-mile-high (200-kilometer-high) orbit for several days before having it plunge through the atmosphere and burn up along with the upper stage of the rocket.

As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

There was nothing aboard Relativity Space’s test flight except for the company’s first metal 3D print made six years ago. (RELATIVITY SPACE)

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket’s engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, “maiden launches are always exciting and today’s flight was no exception,” Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after Wednesday’s launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-meter) rocket, including its engines, came out of the company’s huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

Relativity Space said 3D-printed metal parts made up 85% of the rocket, named Terran. Larger versions of the rocket will have even more and also be reusable for multiple flights.

Other space companies also also rely on 3D-printing, but the pieces make up only a small part of their rockets.

Founded in 2015 by a pair of young aerospace engineers, Relativity Space has attracted the attention of investors and venture capitalists.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

File Image
3-alarm blaze tears through Leeward Oahu cottage
"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside...
Nurses point to systemic problems in case of sick homeless man who spent days on hospital sidewalk
A body found in Hilo Bay identified as 62-year-old from California
A body found on Hilo Bay shoreline identified as 62-year-old from California
The CEO of TikTok is testifying in front of Congress.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
The CEO of TikTok is testifying in front of Congress.
TikTok CEO to tell lawmakers site is not 'agent of China'