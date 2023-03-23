Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu police investigating shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured

HPD police cruiser / file image
HPD police cruiser / file image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Nanakuli on Wednesday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Hakimo Road.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a man in his 40s, for an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD has not released details on a suspect or motive.

Police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2022/09/20/officials-it-could-take-months-determine-what-sparked-de...
Probe determines oxygen cylinder was source of deadly ambulance fire, but cause remains unknown
The state has reached an opening agreement for the long-delayed Kulanihako’i high school in...
State reaches deal to open Maui high school before pedestrian overpass is built
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
The state Health Department announced Wednesday that so-called “forever chemicals” have been...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water wells that serve Leeward Oahu communities