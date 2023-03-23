Honolulu police investigating shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Nanakuli on Wednesday afternoon, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Hakimo Road.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a man in his 40s, for an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD has not released details on a suspect or motive.

Police continue to investigate.

This story will be updated.

