Honolulu police investigating shooting in Nanakuli that left man seriously injured
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Nanakuli on Wednesday afternoon, Honolulu police said.
It happened around 3:25 p.m. on Farrington Highway near Hakimo Road.
Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a man in his 40s, for an apparent gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HPD has not released details on a suspect or motive.
Police continue to investigate.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.