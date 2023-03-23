HFD investigating after fire breaks out in Manoa home, leaving 1 injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating after a fire breaks out in a Manoa home, leaving one person injured.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Lower Road.

Upon arrival, fire officials said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

There were initial reports of neighbors trapped in their homes but crews were able to get everyone out.

One resident was injured from the fire but Emergency Medical Services could not offer any further information on them.

Firefighters said the damage from the fire was extensive enough to cause the roof to collapse.

It took crews about an hour and a half to put out the flames.

The cause and damage estimate are under investigation.

This story will be updated.

