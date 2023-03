HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire on Oahu’s Leeward Coast.

The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. on Keaulana Avenue near Nanakuli Beach Park.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.