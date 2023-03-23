Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FBI: 1 person fatally shot during hostage rescue in Houston

FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI.

FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement.

“All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents are injured, and one individual is deceased,” according to the statement.

The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.

The FBI declined to say how many agents were involved or where the shooting took place. A large police presence was seen late Thursday morning at a motel.

The FBI said it was assisting the Waller County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue operation but declined to provide more information on the number of hostages or what led to the shooting.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the FBI said.

The sheriff’s office in Waller County, located northwest of Houston, referred all calls to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Waller County District Attorney Elton Mathis did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The FBI said a review team will investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal beating ‘stomped’ on victim’s head, chest
Developer Peter Savio is proposing to invest $20 million to $30 million to renovate the...
This former ‘Hilo boy’ has big renovation plans for Hawaii Island hotel owned by state
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Quarter-sized hail
Quarter-sized hail reported as thunderstorms move over Oahu
Keʻeaumoku Complete Streets second community meeting
Public invited to virtual community meeting for Keeaumoku street project
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden marks anniversary of Affordable Care Act
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise