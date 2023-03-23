Tributes
‘The ER is completely full’: Nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside hospital gets taken to Straub

"The ER is completely full” Queen’s ER nurse speaks out after homeless man lying outside hospital gets taken to Straub
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New reactions on the plight of a homeless man who appeared to be disregarded by Hawaii’s largest hospital.

Medical privacy laws prevent us from knowing all the facts.

Hawaii News Now first reported about 59-year-old Timothy Walker, who spent days on the sidewalk outside the Queen’s Medical Center, Tuesday.

The story has gotten a lot of reaction, and we’re hearing from someone who works inside Queen’s ER.

“I was frustrated and angry,” an ER Nurse is offering her insight but asked to stay anonymous.

“For sure, it’s bad at the ER. The ER is completely full. The hospital is completely full. It’s not just our hospital.”

She says the public needs to know there are legitimate reasons that homeless people such as Timothy Walker, who was treated at Queen’s, end up being discharged while still in need of aid. Sometimes they refuse treatment on scene unless they are admitted.

“They come to the hospital, but what they want is a place to stay or sleep. They want something to eat. They want juice and a sandwich. And then they leave,” said the ER nurse.

In Walker’s case, even though he was treated at the ER on Friday, he was back on the sidewalk in front of the Queen’s asking for help.

We’re told he refused emergency treatment earlier in the week and declined shelter with IHS.

It’s a dilemma for ERs that are often short-staffed and have to decide who gets a bed.

Hawaii Nurses Association President Daniel Ross says homeless individuals often come to emergency rooms looking for food and shelter but do not require serious medical attention. He says Queen’s would not have released Walker without a doctor saying he no longer needs to be hospitalized.

“I don’t believe Queen’s did anything wrong,” said Ross. “This is not just a Queen’s issue; this is a statewide issue. A lot of our homeless personnel have mental health issues. We had a pregnant emergency room punched in the face and knocked out cold a couple of years ago.”

In 2020, the city built the Punawai Rest Stop to care for homeless people who might otherwise go to an ER for basic needs.

Timothy Walker was initially taken to Punawai last night, but his emergency contact tells us he needed more medical help, so he was admitted to Straub.

We are told he spent the night and remained in the hospital at 5 p.m.

New statement from Queen’s for today’s follow-up story:

”At The Queen’s Medical Center, our team of caregivers works tirelessly around the clock to make sure that patient safety is our highest priority. We have a robust process and workflow in place for all of our patients, including our homeless population. Upon discharge, we offer shelter, transportation, clothes, food, vaccination, filling prescriptions, and other services to our homeless patients. We also provide 24/7 Emergency Department social workers to assist with any post-discharge needs. We recognize the serious need to care for and treat our homeless population, and we continue to work with other organizations across the state regarding treatment for these underserved members of our community.” said Cedric Yamanaka Sr. Director, Corporate Communications.

