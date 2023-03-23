Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway after Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea causing heavy townbound...
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
He tells us he’s homeless and moved from sleeping in front of Iolani Palace to Queen’s because...
A man in need of medical treatment spent days on a sidewalk right outside Queen’s Medical Center
Walmart announces closure of ‘under-performing’ store
Car with 5 teens inside flips off road and falls 50 feet
EMS: 5 teens ‘miraculously’ uninjured after car flips off road, falls 50 feet
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world would need to slash nearly...
PODCAST: UN report highlights ‘urgency’ in adapting Hawaii’s climate action plan
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect