A body found on Hilo Bay shoreline identified as 62-year-old from California

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police have identified a body discovered in Hilo last week as 62-year-old Clifford Myers Sr. of Van Nuys, California.

Officials say Myers Sr. was only on island for about a week, and his body was discovered along the shoreline just outside of Hilo Bay near the Bayshore towers.

Hawaii Police department said the fire department helicopter immediately located the lifeless body and brought it to higher ground.

Officials say the autopsy results show no signs of foul play.

According to officials, toxicology results are pending.

This is a developing story.

