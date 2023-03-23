An elderly Maui doctor arrested after prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials say a Wailuku doctor was arrested for prescribing drugs to an undercover federal agent.

The Department of Justice says Dr. Chris Boulange, 74, wrote Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Valium prescriptions during meetings at restaurants and bars.

According to the affidavit, in June 2022, an undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration sought an appointment with Boulange, posing as a new patient seeking a prescription of opioids.

“Licensed physicians have the ability to provide potentially dangerous addictive drugs that are otherwise illegal to possess,” said United States Attorney Clare E. Connors. “Criminally abusing the privilege to prescribe such drugs may result in criminal prosecution.”

Between July 2022 and November 2022, the undercover agent met with Boulange four times, each time occurring at a restaurant or bar rather than a medical office.

The complaint states that each prescription was issued outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

The charges filed on March 2 consist of four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances, each carrying a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $1,000,000.

